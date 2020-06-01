Gun Lake Casino to reopen June 8

Gun Lake Casino will resume operations in a phased reopening starting at 8 a.m. June 8.

The phased reopening will allow guests 21 and older access to a primarily smoke-free environment from 8 a.m.-3 a.m. daily. There will be a limited, designated smoking area. Social distancing is encouraged, and a face mask is required. Face masks will be offered upon entry.

“We are excited to welcome our guests and team members back to Gun Lake Casino,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino. “In preparation for our reopening, we have worked conscientiously to put extra safeguards and measures in place to ensure your continued health and safety. The result of these efforts is the Play It Safe Initiative.”

The Play It Safe Initiative is a list of protocols based on the most up-to-date information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Gun Lake Tribal Health and Human Services Department on sanitization processes and cleanliness recommendations for the hospitality industry, as well as other pertinent industries.

The protocols include:

Casino will close from 3 a.m.-8 a.m. daily for intense and detailed cleaning of the entire facility.

Every other slot machine powered on for adequate social distancing.

Table games are available 8 a.m.-2 a.m. with limited max occupancy for each game type.

Self-serve beverage stations will be unavailable in the initial phase of opening. Beverages are available through cocktail servers or the nearest bar.

Sandhill Café will open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sandhill Café Grab & Go will open 8 a.m.-3 a.m. daily.

Harvest Buffet will remain closed until further notice.

Thermal cameras will be installed at every entrance for discreet, noninvasive three-part entry screening for all guests and team members. Any person displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entry.

Guests must park inside the parking garage for building access. Valet operations and surface parking lots are unavailable, and all bus routes have been discontinued.

Table game chip sanitization increased to augment the current rigorous standards of cleanliness.

Standards for table game card changeouts have been enhanced to further limit the number of card touches in all game types.

The poker room will remain closed until further notice.

All restaurants and bars have removed every other chair or barstool to limit capacity, and condiments will be provided in single-use packets.

Dedicated highly attentive team members continuously sanitize all entrance doors, door handles, elevators, slots, chairs, restrooms, kiosks, ATMs, ledges, counters, handrails, etc.

Increased number of hand sanitizer stations with over 50 available in guest areas. Sanitizing wipes available throughout guest areas.

The latest cleaning technology has been secured to further improve sanitation, including electrostatic sprayers.

Dedicated team member training as part of a return to work path with specific focus on COVID-19 safety and sanitation procedures.

For more information, visit the Gun Lake Casino website.