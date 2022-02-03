Grand Rapids Symphony to play Copland, more this weekend

The Grand Rapids Symphony will continue its 2021-22 season with a new two-day concert this weekend.

The assembly will present “New World Symphony” at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, at DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

The symphony, led by music conductor Marcelo Lehninger, will perform “Fanfare for the Common Man” and “Suite from Our Town” by Aaron Copland, along with “1812 Overture” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, “Fanfare for Democracy” by James Stephenson and Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” by Antonín Dvořák.

Tickets and more information are here.