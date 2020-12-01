Grand Rapids Symphony to host fundraising event

The Grand Rapids Symphony will host an online fundraising event, Music More Than Ever, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will be emceed by John Varineau, the symphony’s associate conductor, and Charsie Sawyer, event chair. The program will feature music, brief messages and will highlight the symphony’s impact onstage and in the community. All donations go to the GR Symphony.

Jazz singer Edye Evans Hyde and guitarist Michael Hyde will be performing jazz classics with the Grand Rapids Symphony’s Bill Vits and Michael Hovnanian.

Violinist Joshua Bell and soprano Larisa Martinez will be sharing a message during the event.

Event registration is free. There will be a match for all gifts made during the event.