United Way of the Lakeshore to premiere Dolly Parton documentary

The United Way of the Lakeshore and The Dollywood Foundation are teaming up to present the premiere of “The Library That Dolly Built” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 on Facebook Live.

The documentary will showcase a behind-the-scenes look at the Imagination Library, a nonprofit program Dolly Parton in which the singer partners with thousands of local community organizations to help preschool children develop a passion for reading. The film features interviews with authors, policymakers, Imagination Library staff, recipients and Parton.

After the screening, there will a conversation with and live acoustic performance by Parton.

“I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library. It is certainly not just about me,” Parton said. “Our story is the story of children, of families and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn. My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump on board. One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment I have ever made.”

In the program’s 25th year, the Imagination Library recently gifted its 150 millionth book and gifts books to 1.7 million children around the world each month.

“We have over 5,000 early learners that are receiving their books in Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo counties,” said Christine Robere, president and CEO of United Way of the Lakeshore. “This program helps our littlest readers be prepared for kindergarten. Books are provided for by the Dolly Parton foundation, and the annual cost of shipping and handling per child is $25 annually, or $125 for the five-year duration for the program is covered by United Way of the Lakeshore supporters. The aim of the program is to enrich the reading proficiency of children across our Lakeshore communities. NICHOLS has pledged a $35,000 match through the United Way of the Lakeshore, to the individual gifts that support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.”

Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on fb.me/dollysimaginationlibrary and imaginationlibrary.com.