GRAM on the Green announces lineup

The Grand Rapids Art Museum has released the performer lineup for its 13th annual free music event.

GRAM on the Green will kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at 101 Monroe Center St. NW in Grand Rapids.

This year is the GRAM’s 13th summer performance series and is a partnership with community radio station WYCE 88.1 FM. Guests of all ages are invited to relax on the museum’s outdoor terrace and enjoy free live music, free museum admission, food trucks, a cash bar and art making activities.

The series will start with music from duo After Ours and Molly on Thursday with food from Patty Matters, Pressed In Time and KONA Ice. The event will run from 5-9 p.m. and is part of the museum’s Meijer Free Thursday Nights.

​“For over a decade, the Grand Rapids Art Museum has brought free summer concerts to the heart of downtown Grand Rapids,” said Elizabeth Payne, GRAM communications manager. ​“In partnership with WYCE, we’re excited to continue our tradition of creating accessible arts experiences for our entire community to participate in and enjoy.”

GRAM on the Green also will host performances by Andrea Von Kampen and Brie Stoner on July 28, an evening with The Music That Raised Us (A group revue act celebrating the history of Black music) on Aug. 4, and music by The Rachel Brooke Band and The Reverend Jesse Ray on Aug. 11, the final show of the series.