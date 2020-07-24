Fifth Third Ballpark hosting movies in outfield

Minor league baseball games might be canceled this year, but Fifth Third Ballpark is offering a different kind of entertainment this summer.

The ballpark will host “Moovies From The Mound” starting Thursday. Two movies will be shown each night beginning at 6 p.m. and again at 9 p.m.

“This is the kind of fun we’re used to providing to the community,” said Steve McCarthy, president of the West Michigan Whitecaps. “Having an open-air venue where we can safely come together as a community and have some fun will certainly be meaningful and impactful given our current climate.”

The ballpark will use detailed readiness plans that include employee protocols, temperature screenings, new sanitation standards and cashless transactions.

Temperatures will be checked, and facial coverings will be required for moviegoers as they enter the stadium. There will be signage to help fans navigate their way throughout the park.

Only a limited number of tickets will be sold to meet social distance guidelines. A seating area ticket is $35, which includes a 12-by-12-foot plot and enough seating for six people. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. Seating for each group ticket will be in a particular area in the outfield grass because of social distancing. There will be limited food options available.

“We will be using less than 8% of our capacity,” McCarthy said. “We have an excellent plan for following all of the mandated guidelines and then some. There will be plenty of room and our staff are trained to follow strict protocols.”

For more information, including ticket purchases, visit fifththirdballpark.com.

The dates and names of movies showing are as follows:

July 30-31, Aug. 1

July 30: First show – “Frozen”; second show – “The Natural”

July 31: First show – “The Incredibles”; second show – “Angels In the Outfield”

Aug. 1: First show – “The Sandlot”; second show – “Field of Dreams”

Aug. 6-8

Aug. 6: First show – “Night At The Museum”; second show – “Forrest Gump”

Aug. 7: First show – “The Lion King”; second show – “The Karate Kid”

Aug. 8: First show – “Toy Story “; second show – “Jurassic Park”

“Since the cancellation of the baseball season, creating new events for the community to safely enjoy at the ballpark has been our work,” McCarthy said. “These summer months are a great time to be outside at the ballpark with family.”