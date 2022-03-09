Circle Theatre kicks off season with music of Bond, James Bond

The music of famed Agent 007 highlights the season-opening fundraiser for a local performing arts organization.

Circle Theatre is hosting “Nobody Does It Better: The Music of James Bond” at 6 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Aquinas College’s Performing Arts Center, at 1703 Robinson Road SE in Grand Rapids.

The one-night performance, directed by Kathy Gibson with musical direction from Scott Patrick Bell, opens Circle’s 70th main stage and concert series season.

Guests will enjoy a Martini Lounge, hors d’oeuvres and a night of music featuring the iconic songs made famous by the James Bond films.

Circle’s season features a variety of performances, including: “RENT,” a musical; “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a comedy; “The Music Man,” a musical; “On Golden Pond,” a drama; and “Little Shop of Horrors,” a sci-fi musical.

Information for tickets, dates and additional shows is at circletheatre.org.

New this year is a reimagined Magic Circle family production. Circle Theatre will use character drawings from children at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to create one-of-a-kind productions based on their artwork. This year’s show is “Dogs Love Cupcakes: The Incredible True Story of the Life and Times of Jeff.”

Circle’s 2022 Summer Concert Series features “Get Ready: The Music of Motown,” “Divine Divas: Iconic Women of Pop,” “Soul Groove: The Hits of Soul and R&B” and “Under Pressure: The Music of Queen and David Bowie,” as well as pop-up concerts featuring local acts, food trucks and vendors.

With more than 80 shows, Circle hosts nearly 30,000 people throughout its summer season.