AHC Hospitality is rolling out a pair of special holiday and winter offerings this week at two of its downtown Grand Rapids hotel properties.

Grand Rapids-based AHC Hospitality will offer the following seasonal amenities:

Igloos on the jdek at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids: To prepare for West Michigan’s chilly winter, the JW Marriott downtown Grand Rapids hotel is installing festive igloos on its riverside jdek for the winter season, which are slated to open this week. There will be six igloos on the deck that fit six people each and can be reserved from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Amway Grand Plaza’s 1913 New Year’s Eve To-Go Meal: Those celebrating New Year’s Eve at home this year can buy a to-go meal inspired by the 1913 Room, a restaurant formerly in the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel that closed in 2011, which was the state’s only AAA five diamond-rated restaurant. The five-course meal — curated by the Amway Grand’s executive chef, Christian Madsen — will include “upscale” menu items such as roasted beet and winter citrus salad, a chateaubriand and lobster mousse duo, and baba au rhum with Chantilly cream for something sweet.

Meal details

The cost for two is $250 plus tax, and the food comes ready to cook with reheating and presentation instructions.

A full menu is here .

. Deadline to order is noon Monday.

More information on AHC Hospitality is online.