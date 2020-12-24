Holidays past

This holiday scene shows what Christmas looked like in a house at 458 Adams St. SE, circa 1925. Dick and Belva Thomas lived in the home with their son, Glenn, who was about 14 years old. Dick worked for many years for the James Bayne Co., known for taking product photographs of furniture and producing high-quality catalogs for salesmen to use. In his role as an engraver, Dick would have produced the plates used to print images in the catalogs.

Outside of work, Dick took photographs, like this one, using glass plate negatives, even after roll film and consumer cameras (like the Kodak Brownie) were available. When working with glass plate negatives, photographers had to carefully handle the glass, transferring it in and out of the camera from a plate holder and making sure not to expose

the negative to light before developing it in a dark room. This deliberate process of taking

an image means photographers were likely more intentional about what they chose to

capture than we are now. The family’s gifts — the wooden case radio, the silver serving

dish, the Eureka Model 9 vacuum cleaner — look modest to us now but were worthy of

an exposure in 1925.