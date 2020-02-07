A (game) night at the museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is partnering with LaughFest, City Built Brewing Company and Blue Bridge Games to bring the popular Game Night back to the museum on Friday, March 13.

“LaughFest Game Night at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is a perfect example of how the community and Gilda’s Club can come together to engage West Michigan during LaughFest, share laughter with others, all while having a seriously good time,” said Wendy Wigger, president of Gilda’s Club and Gilda’s LaughFest.

Attendees will have exclusive access to the museum to play games at their leisure, enjoy a craft beer or wine, participate in tournaments, explore the GRPM’s “TOYS!” exhibit and ride the 1928 Spillman Carousel.

Board games and card games, as well as oversized lawn games and interactives from the “TOYS!” exhibit including the 1980s quarter-operated arcade, will be available for visitors to play throughout the evening.

Blue Bridge Games will feature award-winning board games and representatives will be available to teach visitors how to play. Games include Letter Jam, Wingspan, Medium, Codenames, Forbidden Island and Camel Up.

City Built also will provide games from its weekly game nights, including Klask, Dagz, Katon and corn hole.

A euchre tournament will add friendly competition to the evening. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams in the tournament and are being donated by the museum, City Built Brewing Company and Blue Bridge Games.

Registration for tournaments will be open from 6-9 p.m., with games kicking off at 7 p.m. No experience is necessary to participate.

LaughFest Game Night begins at 6 p.m. on Friday. The event is open to visitors ages 21 and older. Cash bars will be available serving City Built Brewing Company beers.

Tickets are available at grpm.org or at laughfestgr.org.

