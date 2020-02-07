Sex in this city

More than many other major cities in America, Grand Rapids residents are embracing ways to spice up their love lives.

Online adult novelty store PinkCherry recently declared Grand Rapids the 13th “Sexiest City” in the U.S.

Grand Rapids ranked No. 13 out of 173 U.S. cities with a population of 150,000 or more. Rankings were based on the most dollars spent per person on adult toys and other novelties in 2019.

According to PinkCherry data, the average spent per person was $0.14. About 5% of Grand Rapids inhabitants — or 10,530 people — visited pinkcherry.com in 2019.

The top five “sexiest cities” for 2019 are:

Atlanta, Georgia Orlando, Florida Washington, D.C. Salt Lake City, Utah Nashville, Tennessee

In comparison to 2018 statistics, Atlanta and Orlando remain at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Washington, D.C., replaced Salt Lake City at No. 3. Salt Lake City moved down to No. 4. Minneapolis, Minnesota, moved from No. 5 to No. 7. Additionally, Nashville moved up from No. 13 to No. 5.

According to PinkCherry, the most popular types of products in 2019 were mostly female and couple-focused.

