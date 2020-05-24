2020 Meijer LPGA Classic postponed to next year

The 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which welcomes 144 professional women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition, was canceled.

The tournament will be held June 7-13, 2021.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic, which was originally scheduled for May, will be played in October.

“We were all looking forward to the sense of community this tournament offers, but this year’s event could not provide the quality of experience and, most importantly, safety that our golfers, volunteers, spectators and staff have come to expect from us,” Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director Cathy Cooper said. “This was a difficult decision, but we are excited to bring the LPGA’s best tournament for families and foodies back to West Michigan next year bigger than ever before.”

Ticket holders for the tournament, and all its supporting events like the three-day Grand Taste Experience and the 5K run and walk, will receive a full refund. Volunteer fees also will be refunded.

“Meijer is committed to supporting our communities, and the seventh Meijer LPGA Classic will be no exception once the time is right,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “We know this event is an annual tradition for many families here in West Michigan, and while we are disappointed that this summer will feel different without it, we plan to continue supporting the community through this tournament in years to come.”

Proceeds from the annual Meijer LPGA Classic event go to the Meijer Simply Give program, which helps stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give.

In total, the six tournaments have generated more than $5.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.