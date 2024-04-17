Get ready to paw-ty!

A local fundraiser is inviting pets and their people to dress to the nines. Paws With A Cause (PAWS) is rolling out the red carpet for West Michigan residents and their furry pals at its first-ever Hats & Hounds fundraiser! It promises to be a howling good time filled with libations, food, and tail-wagging fun! Attendees are encouraged to fetch their fanciest duds and leash up their four-legged friends to join PAWS for an evening that’s sure to be paw-some.

“We’re excited to offer a unique experience in West Michigan where people can attend a fundraiser and bring their dog! We hope people will come out to enjoy a fun night in a tranquil setting, while also supporting a great cause!” Said Kristy Blackmore, Special Events Manager at PAWS.

This bark-tastic fundraiser is a blend of The Westminster “Best in Show” Dog Competition (which will be aired during the event) and The Kentucky Derby, where big hats and bow-ties are the norm. Guests are urged to go “mutts” and don their best hats and bowties, and that goes for their canine companions too! Just ensure your pup is over 16 weeks old, fully vaccinated, leashed, and ready to paw-ty responsibly alongside you.

Since 1979, PAWS has been on a mission to unleash the potential of assistance dogs, placing over 3,200 custom-trained pups to enhance the independence and quality of life for people with disabilities nationwide. Accredited by Assistance Dogs International and proudly sporting Charity Navigator’s highest four-star rating, PAWS is all about barking up the right tree when it comes to educating and advocating for assistance dog teams.

Hats & Hounds kicks off on Tuesday, May 14, 6 p.m. at Wildwood Family Farms, located at 7970 Snow Ave. SE, in Alto. So mark the calendars, don the best doggy duds, and join PAWS for a barking good time at Hats & Hounds! Let’s wag our tails and raise some bones for a “pawsitively” great cause!

Tickets for the event are priced at $75 per individual, with event sponsorship opportunities also available. In addition to admission, ticket holders can enjoy a strolling dinner catered by Butcher Block Social, complimentary beer and wine during Happy Hour followed by a cash bar, opportunities to purchase cocktails, engaging games and activities, exciting prizes, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to hear firsthand stories from a PAWS Client about the life-changing impact of their PAWS Assistance Dog, as well as access resources and information on supporting the PAWS mission.