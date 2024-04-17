KCAD graduate works on display

Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University will proudly spotlight the creative endeavors of its 2024 graduates at its annual student exhibition. The exhibition runs from April 29 to May 4, transforming the 17 Fountain St. building into a dynamic gallery where emerging artists and designers from various programs will unveil their finest works to the public.

“Celebrating our 2024 graduating seniors, this exhibition represents a culmination of student experience and highlights the breadth of learning that happens in our studios, labs, and classrooms,” said KCAD President Tara McCrackin.

“These talented emerging artists and designers have dedicated themselves to expanding their skills and pushing the boundaries of their disciplines, and we are proud share their passion with the entire community.”

The celebration culminates with a closing reception on May 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring live performances by local bands Low Phase and PHABIES. This event, along with the exhibition, is open to all at no cost.

Employers seeking fresh talent and art enthusiasts looking to acquire unique pieces will find opportunities at the exhibition. Additionally, an online display will complement the on-campus showcase; visit kcad.edu/ase.

High school and transfer students and their supporters are invited to join the KCAD Admissions team for a free Connect to KCAD event on Tuesday, April 30 from 10:00am-3:00pm. Participants will have the chance to meet with faculty and current students, learn about the admissions process, and take a guided tour of campus, including the 2024 Annual Student Exhibition. Guests must register for Connect to KCAD to attend. Group tours of the 2024 Annual Student Exhibition are available by request.

Generous sponsorship supports the event, with dates and viewing hours provided below. For more details, visit kcad.edu/events.

2024 Annual Student Exhibition

April 29 – May 4

Mon – Friday 7:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 6:00pm

2024 Annual Student Exhibition Closing Reception

Friday, May 3 4:00 – 7:00pm

Master’s Thesis Exhibition: Sean Allen

April 9 – 19

Master of Architecture Thesis Exhibition

April 22 – July 20 | Reception: April 24, 4:45pm

FORUM: A Showcase of Research-Driven Student Work

April 22 – July 20