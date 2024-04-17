KCAD graduate works on display

Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University will proudly spotlight the creative endeavors of its 2024 graduates at its annual student exhibition. The exhibition runs from April 29 to May 4, transforming the 17 Fountain St. building into a dynamic gallery where emerging artists and designers from various programs will unveil their finest works to the public.
“Celebrating our 2024 graduating seniors, this exhibition represents a culmination of student experience and highlights the breadth of learning that happens in our studios, labs, and classrooms,” said KCAD President Tara McCrackin.
“These talented emerging artists and designers have dedicated themselves to expanding their skills and pushing the boundaries of their disciplines, and we are proud share their passion with the entire community.”
The celebration culminates with a closing reception on May 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring live performances by local bands Low Phase and PHABIES. This event, along with the exhibition, is open to all at no cost.
Employers seeking fresh talent and art enthusiasts looking to acquire unique pieces will find opportunities at the exhibition. Additionally, an online display will complement the on-campus showcase; visit kcad.edu/ase.
Generous sponsorship supports the event, with dates and viewing hours provided below. For more details, visit kcad.edu/events.
2024 Annual Student Exhibition
April 29 – May 4
Mon – Friday 7:00am – 7:00pm
Saturday 10:00am – 6:00pm
2024 Annual Student Exhibition Closing Reception
Friday, May 3 4:00 – 7:00pm
Master’s Thesis Exhibition: Sean Allen
April 9 – 19
Master of Architecture Thesis Exhibition
April 22 – July 20 | Reception: April 24, 4:45pm
FORUM: A Showcase of Research-Driven Student Work
April 22 – July 20
Master’s Thesis Exhibition: Aaron Marker
May 14 – 24 | Reception: May 14, 5:00pm
