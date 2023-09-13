Artist to hold ‘meet and greet’

An artist who aims to shed light on the beauty of Black womanhood and a nonprofit that promotes black excellence have teamed up for a series of meet and greets during this year’s ArtPrize.

Laura T. Wilson, known for her diverse artistry and intricate works, is participating for a third time in the annual festival, which begins Sept. 14. Her latest entry is titled “From a Place of Privilege: A Celebration of the Black Woman.”

Grand Rapids nonprofit, the NIA Centre, announced it will host a series of free events so attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Wilson, delve deeper into her inspiration, and get a firsthand view of her creation process. The meet and greets will take place at 300 Commerce Ave. SW, on Sept. 16, 23 and 29, 5-7 p.m.

“Laura T. Wilson’s work epitomizes the very essence of our mission at NIA Centre,” said André Dandridge, executive director, NIA Centre. “Her powerful narratives through art challenge societal norms and uplift and inspire communities. We are thrilled to provide a platform for such critical and timely discourse.”

Laura’s latest entry poignantly depicts self-love against societal expectations.

“To love oneself, especially in a world that often diminishes the essence of uniqueness, can be a rebellious act. I hope to inspire every individual to embrace their authentic selves through my painting,” said Wilson. “I am honored to collaborate with NIA Centre. Their dedication to promoting Black Excellence and fostering holistic opportunities for African Americans resonates deeply with the themes of my work.”

NIA Centre currently hosts events related to cultural arts, entrepreneurship and wealth building, and health awareness. Located at 300 Commerce Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. NIA Centre’s community engagement center currently serves as an office for NIA Centre staff and board members as well as the site for NIA Centre programming and events. Programming updates, membership details and space rental information are available at niacentregr.org.