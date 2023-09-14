Poutine Prize, Year Three

Poutine Prize is back for a third year! Like ArtPrize, the competition runs Sept.14 – Oct 1 and the popular prize will be decided by the people.
Poutine is traditionally prepared by layering fries with a protein, some cheese curds and then topping it with gravy, but the restaurants involved in Poutine Prize tend to put a unique and artful spin on the dish, creating an “anything goes” type of situation.
Where can I indulge in this glorious, gooey, scrumptious delicacy from the North, you ask? Why, all up and down the Michigan Street Corridor, where 12 restaurants are vying for the title of best poutine with a variety of interpretations of thia enigmatic dish that originated in Quebec, Canada.
“The Michigan Street Corridor Improvement Authority is so happy to bring this neighborhood competition to fruition yet again,” said Corridor Manager of Michigan Street Corridor Improvement Authority, Kelsey Liebenow. “We highly recommend all Grand Rapids locals and visitors include Poutine Week in their ArtPrize plans this Fall.”
Here’s just a smattering of what to expect at this year’s competition:
7 Monks, 740 Michigan St NE
Shoestring cut fries, white cheddar cheese curds, classic beef gravy, white bbq boneless spare rib, roasted bone marrow w/ confit pearl onion & chives.
Birch Lodge, 732 Michigan St NE
Tater tots, Steak, Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese Curds, and House-Made Queso
Bob’s Bar, 725 Michigan St NE
Tater tots topped with deep-fried garlic and herb cheese curds, smothered in our homemade beef gravy, topped with shredded cheddar, bacon crumbles, and green onion.
Kaffeine, 637 Michigan St. NE, Suite A
Menchi Katsu ball, Deep Fried Potato, Mushroom Red Wine Gravy with Korean Chili Pepper (this gives it a little kick).
The Friesian, 720 Michigan St NE
Braised Lamb Poutine: House cut fries with white wine braised lamb shank, garlic cheese curds, lamb gravy, and mint chimichurri.
Glass House, 710 Michigan St NE
House batter fries topped with Garlic Sesame Chicken and Garlic Cheese Curds, with sesame garlic chicken gravy, sprinkled with chives and topped with sesame seeds
Logan’s Alley, 916 Michigan St NE
Sweet Potato Fries, Housemade Turkey Gravy topped with Candied Pecans
Taco Borracho, 755 Michigan St. NE
Tater tots topped with corned beef, guac, corn, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Duke’s Bar, 700 Michigan St NE
Crispy French Fries, Chicago-Style Shredded Beef Gravy, White Cheddar Cheese Curds and topped with Giardiniera Peppers
The Elbow Room, 501 Fuller Ave. NE
Waffle Fries topped with white cheddar cheese curds, roast beef, and mushroom gravy.
Grand Coney, 809 Michigan St NE
Crispy French Fries, Philly Cheese Steak, Brown Gravy, Cheese Curds, Green Onion and topped with an egg.
Maggies, 636 Bridge St. NW
Handcrafted fries topped with authentic Indian Butter Chicken, Cheese Curds and Fresh Cilantro
To vote for your favorite, simply sign up on the Michigan Street Business Corridor website.
Facebook Comments