Poutine Prize, Year Three

Poutine Prize is back for a third year! Like ArtPrize, the competition runs Sept.14 – Oct 1 and the popular prize will be decided by the people.

Poutine is traditionally prepared by layering fries with a protein, some cheese curds and then topping it with gravy, but the restaurants involved in Poutine Prize tend to put a unique and artful spin on the dish, creating an “anything goes” type of situation.

Where can I indulge in this glorious, gooey, scrumptious delicacy from the North, you ask? Why, all up and down the Michigan Street Corridor, where 12 restaurants are vying for the title of best poutine with a variety of interpretations of thia enigmatic dish that originated in Quebec, Canada.

“The Michigan Street Corridor Improvement Authority is so happy to bring this neighborhood competition to fruition yet again,” said Corridor Manager of Michigan Street Corridor Improvement Authority, Kelsey Liebenow. “We highly recommend all Grand Rapids locals and visitors include Poutine Week in their ArtPrize plans this Fall.”

Here’s just a smattering of what to expect at this year’s competition:

7 Monks, 740 Michigan St NE

Shoestring cut fries, white cheddar cheese curds, classic beef gravy, white bbq boneless spare rib, roasted bone marrow w/ confit pearl onion & chives.