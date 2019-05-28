Watch crime turn to chaos in ‘Unnecessary Farce’

Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. What could go wrong?

An embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant in a cheap hotel room, while two undercover cops wait next-door to catch the meeting on videotape.

But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s being videotaped, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.

Watch as the plans turn to chaos in the zany stage comedy by Paul Slade Smith, “Unnecessary Farce.”

The play runs on various dates from May 30 to June 15 at Circle Theatre in Grand Rapids, at 1703 Robinson Rd. SE.

The show is rated PG-13 for adult language and themes.

Tickets are $26-$30.

Dates and times

May 30-June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

June 5-8 at 7:30 p.m.

June 9 at 5 p.m.

June 12-15 at 7:30 p.m.