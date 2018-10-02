Local Chef Competes on Guy’s Grocery Games

Local and beloved chef, Jenna Arcidiacono, will be featured on the Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” this Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m.

Arcidiacono, who is better known as “Chef Jenna,” owns Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park. For local fans, it’s no surprise that her fame has reached the national stage. Her restaurant has been a West Michigan favorite for nearly a decade.

Arcidiacono makes her Guy’s Grocery Games appearance in an episode entitled “Flavortown Fright Night.”

According to a write up on the show’s website, Arcidiacono, along with three other chefs, will be playing Guy Fieri’s scariest games for a stab at a $20,000 shopping spree. First, Fieri will give the chefs a frightening ingredient that they must feature in a spicy dish. Then, the chefs left standing must choose what to cook using Fieri’s spooky menu-item refrigerator magnets.

The show was taped earlier this year in Santa Rosa, California, making it a full-circle trip for Arcidiacono, who got her start in Italian cooking in the Bay Area (in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood) after college.

When GR|MAG spoke with Arcidiacono earlier this year, she said opening a restaurant had been her dream since starting in the restaurant industry. So, when the Comstock Park location became available (with a transferable liquor license), she and her husband, Maurizio, set out to bring a taste of authentic Italian to town.

“When people visit Amore, we want them to feel like they are coming to our house for the night, like they’re invited into our family,” said Arcidiacono. “Spoil you, feed you—we try to make it a comfortable place you can hang out and have a good time.”

For more information about the episode of Guy’s Grocery Games featuring Arcidiacono, visit the Food Network website. For more information on Amore Trattoria Italiana, visit the restaurant’s website.

*Photo by Brian Kelly Photography.