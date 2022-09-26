Women’s tackle football team holds tryouts

The Tidal Waves, Grand Rapids’ women’s tackle football team, is seeking new players for the 2023 season. All positions are available and open to any female athlete that will be at least 18 years old by April.

Open tryouts will take place on Oct. 1, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at MSA Fieldhouse, 5435 28th St. Ct. SE, in Grand Rapids.

“Life is short and full of regrets” said Head Coach Stacey Davis. “Don’t look back on your life and wonder what could have been.”

The Tidal Waves formed in 2018. The football club is part of the National Women’s Football Alliance, which is comprised of about 65 teams nationwide.

The team will compete against other teams in the region during the regular season, some in state and some out of state.

“Once we make the playoffs you’re traveling further,” said team president Pam Blazo, who said that could mean traveling as far away as Colorado to face off against opponents.

The games take place on Saturdays at Northview High School April through June and have as many as 300 fans in attendance, said Blazo.

The playoffs are held in July, with the championship taking place in Canton, Ohio. The team had a record of five wins and one loss last season, but were bumped out of the playoffs by the Lansing team, the Capital City Savages, Blazo said.

Players on the team range from age 18 to 46 years of age. The median age is somewhere in the upper 20s.

Tryouts will be held outdoors on a turf field. Athletes should wear comfortable athletic clothing and, if possible, cleats. Tennis shoes are also acceptable. There is no cost to attend tryouts and no prior experience is required. The women’s tackle football league is transgender inclusive. Interested athletes should pre-register for tryouts, here.