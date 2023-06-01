Police Seek ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect

Grand Rapids Police Department has announced a person of interest in a homicide case.

On May 31, 2023, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers were called to area of Commerce Ave SW and Goodrich Street SW on reports of the sound of gunfire. Officers located a victim, an adult female, in the 300 block of Commerce Ave SW. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy by the Kent County Medical Examiner, the death has been ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as Leah Marie Gomez, aged 22.

A child that was in the car at the time of the shooting is unharmed.

GRPD has identified Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa as a person of interest in this case. Bernal-Sosa, aged 27, who goes by the name “Fabian.”

Bernal-Sosa is known to drive an early 2000s black Ford Ranger with and extended cab, with aftermarket rims and tires, and possibly a “Bernal Landscape Management” sticker on the back.

There is currently a warrant for his arrest. Bernal-Sosa should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Bernal-Sosa’s whereabouts is asked to contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

In addition, GRPD is attempting to identify and locate two individuals who may have witnessed yesterday’s homicide.

Anyone who recognizes one or both of these individuals or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380 or provide an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver. org.