Faith, fashion and fair trade

Tucked between Pickwick Tavern and Books & Mortar in Uptown is a small business with a big mission. Adored Boutique is celebrating its ninth year selling responsibly produced clothing and accessories. For owner, Emily Smith, the purpose was clear from the beginning – support communities through ethical sourcing and manufacturing practices. Everything in the store, from the pajama sets and suede handbags to soy candles and cashmere scarves is sourced from businesses that treat and pay their employees fairly.

“My business needed to represent the heart of the Father for how he respects us and our decision to either pursue him or not pursue him; that he doesn’t force anything upon us,” Smith said. “I needed to sell products where the people who made those products treated their workers in the same way – that they had dignity and respect in what they do and there was nothing forced upon them.”

Among the racks and shelves, you’ll find a curated selection of faux-fur coats in cozy colors, an array of soft blouses and sweaters and a wide selection of jewelry pieces. To cultivate a timeless wardrobe that can withstands fickle fads, Adored Boutique leans into neutral colors and classic styles. Smith works with ethical brands to weave complimentary pops of color into the seasonal selections and create statement pieces.

“We’ll look at seasonal color trends and pick two or three, decide which ones we love with the neutral tones we’re going for,” she said. “We’re a very neutral palette and that’s intentional because it’s easy to have longevity with neutral clothes that aren’t highly stylized or highly embellished because they don’t have a ‘timestamp’ on them. If you want to add a trend, get an amazing leather pant and wear the heck out of them and pair them with your cream sweater. But when you’re no longer wearing the leather pants, you can still keep the sweater.”

The styles may have evolved over the years, but the heart of the store has stayed the same, and that’s something Adored Boutique will always keep in fashion.

“Every purchase actually does contribute to a salary to someone around the world who otherwise has no means of a wage,” Smith said. “Literally, a necklace makes a difference for us…a candle makes a difference for us. As women think about investing in themselves, consider shopping with purpose. That way, together, we can make a big difference and create a hope and a future for people who right now don’t see one in front of them.”