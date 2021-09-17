Tilted Tulip to host grand opening party

The Tilted Tulip, located at 4300 Plainfield Ave. NE, Suite E, will host a grand opening event from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

The Tilted Tulip, formerly known as J’s Fresh Flower Market, opened under the new name with a new florist and two employees, and it features made-to-order floral arrangements, unique gifts, plants and sells name brand goods such as Kate Spade, Lilly Pulitzer, Capri Blue and locally owned Sandy’s Fudge.

Owner and Grand Rapids native Amy Watson said she aspired to be a business owner after admiring her father’s passion and work ethic. Years later, the Tilted Tulip, an all-women-run-business, opened its doors on Aug. 1.

“Growing up in West Michigan, I loved three things: flowers, friends and family,” Watson said. “Now I get to incorporate all those things into my daily life here at the Tilted Tulip. My team and I can’t wait to spoil the people of West Michigan with flowers, the way this business has allowed me to spoil my family and friends.”

Attendees of the free grand opening party will have the opportunity to visit the Bigfoot Burger Co. food truck, enjoy free cupcakes by The Cake Lady while supplies last, and indulge in cotton candy, slushies, popcorn, face painting and multiple chances to win prize packs from the Tilted Tulip (no purchase necessary).

Visit The Tilted Tulip’s Grand Opening Facebook event page for additional information about the event. The Tilted Tulip’s Facebook page also features information and photos regarding available prizes to be won between Spe. 20 and Oct. 1.