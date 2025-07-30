From handshakes to safer streets

Grand Rapids will celebrate National Night Out 2025 on August 5 with neighborhood events focused on safety and community.

What began in 1984 as a grassroots effort to build trust between residents and law enforcement has grown into a nationwide tradition. The first National Night Out brought together 2.5 million people in 400 communities across 23 states. Today, communities coast to coast mark the event with block parties, festivals, and neighborhood gatherings that foster stronger connections and promote crime prevention.

“National Night Out was created to get neighbors together, meet police officers face-to-face, and learn more about how we can all work together for safer communities,” said Julie Niemchick, crime prevention coordinator for the Grand Rapids Police Department. She added, “When residents and police work together in their neighborhoods, good things happen.”

This year in Grand Rapids, dozens of neighborhoods will host family-friendly events, with visits from police officers, firefighters, and city officials throughout the evening. See list of neighborhoods and corresponding NNO activities below.

For residents without an organized event nearby, spending time outdoors—on porches, patios, or sidewalks—and chatting with those around you is a wonderful way to participate.

More Than a Party: The Purpose Behind National Night Out

National Night Out isn’t just about summer fun. It’s about building awareness and resilience within communities. Key goals of NNO include:

Encouraging neighbors to engage with each other in positive and fun ways

Highlighting crime prevention programs and the role every resident can play

Educating the public on how City departments and partner organizations work to keep neighborhoods safe

Strengthening the relationship between communities and law enforcement

Demonstrating unity in creating safe, welcoming neighborhoods for all

A Splash of Celebration

To extend the festivities, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering extended pool hours. On August 5, all City pools—except MLK Park Pool, which remains closed for mechanical repairs—will stay open from noon to 8 p.m. City pool and splash pad information, including locations, hours and fees, can be found at grandrapidsmi.gov/pools .

Whether you’re diving in at the pool, dancing at a block party, or simply chatting with a neighbor over lemonade, National Night Out is a reminder that community safety begins with connection.

For more information, visit the City of Grand Rapids website or contact your neighborhood sponsor.

NNO events and activities by neighborhood