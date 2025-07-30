From handshakes to safer streets

National Night Out: where curiosity meets community
By
-
6
City of Grand Rapids courtesy photo.

Grand Rapids will celebrate National Night Out 2025 on August 5 with neighborhood events focused on safety and community.

South Neighborhood Service Area captain Cathy Williams takes a selfie with a resident at National Night Out 2024. City of Grand Rapids courtesy photo.

What began in 1984 as a grassroots effort to build trust between residents and law enforcement has grown into a nationwide tradition. The first National Night Out brought together 2.5 million people in 400 communities across 23 states. Today, communities coast to coast mark the event with block parties, festivals, and neighborhood gatherings that foster stronger connections and promote crime prevention.

“National Night Out was created to get neighbors together, meet police officers face-to-face, and learn more about how we can all work together for safer communities,” said Julie Niemchick, crime prevention coordinator for the Grand Rapids Police Department. She added, “When residents and police work together in their neighborhoods, good things happen.”

This year in Grand Rapids, dozens of neighborhoods will host family-friendly events, with visits from police officers, firefighters, and city officials throughout the evening. See list of neighborhoods and corresponding NNO activities below.

For residents without an organized event nearby, spending time outdoors—on porches, patios, or sidewalks—and chatting with those around you is a wonderful way to participate.

NNO 2024. Photo courtesy of City of Grand Rapids.

More Than a Party: The Purpose Behind National Night Out

National Night Out isn’t just about summer fun. It’s about building awareness and resilience within communities. Key goals of NNO include:

  • Encouraging neighbors to engage with each other in positive and fun ways

  • Highlighting crime prevention programs and the role every resident can play

  • Educating the public on how City departments and partner organizations work to keep neighborhoods safe

  • Strengthening the relationship between communities and law enforcement

  • Demonstrating unity in creating safe, welcoming neighborhoods for all

A Splash of Celebration

To extend the festivities, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering extended pool hours. On August 5, all City pools—except MLK Park Pool, which remains closed for mechanical repairs—will stay open from noon to 8 p.m. City pool and splash pad information, including locations, hours and fees, can be found at grandrapidsmi.gov/pools.

Whether you’re diving in at the pool, dancing at a block party, or simply chatting with a neighbor over lemonade, National Night Out is a reminder that community safety begins with connection.

For more information, visit the City of Grand Rapids website or contact your neighborhood sponsor.

NNO events and activities by neighborhood

SponsorLocationList of Activities 
Baxter
Neighborhood
Association		Joe Taylor Park

1011 Baxter SE

Games, information tables, employment booths, live band and DJ, and free food
Campau Commons821 Division Ave SResource tables and back-to-school book bags and other school supplies. Hot dogs, chips and water
Creston Neighborhood AssociationBriggs Park

350 Knapp NE

Arts and crafts, resource tables, food courtesy of KJ Catering, and free pool time until 8:00pm
Dream CenterLafayette between Delaware & Highland SEGRFD, block party, carnival games and food
Fuller Area Neighbors/King Park Community Partners (with Adams Park Apts.)Fuller Ave Church Parking Lot

1239 Fuller SE

Bounce house, health fair, hot dogs, ice cream and more
Heritage Hill
Association		Pleasant Park

400 Pleasant St SE

Ice cream, yard games, public safety information, GRFD and GRPD
John Ball Area NeighborsLincoln Park
1120 Bridge NW
Park Lodge Bldg.		Story Time GR
Ottawa HillsChristian Elementary playground area

1050 Iroquois SE GR

Kids activities and ice cream
Roosevelt
Park Neighborhood		Roosevelt Park

739 VanRaalte SW

Resource tables, fire truck, music, food trucks, ice cream truck
West Grand Neighborhood OrganizationHarrison Park Academy

1440 David Ave NW

Resource tables, games, crafts, a variety of food trucks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR