Click, pay, explore: Grand Rapids’ website gets a makeover

City Hall in Grand Rapids is making it simpler than ever for residents, businesses, and visitors to access city services online. The newly redesigned website, grandrapidsmi.gov, is the result of a years-long effort to modernize the city’s digital presence.

“Our goal has been to make it easier for residents, businesses and visitors to find what they need, when they need it,” said David Green, communications director for the city. “This new design reflects extensive feedback and modern best practices, and it provides a more intuitive and welcoming digital front door for our community.”

The refreshed site features a clean, modern look and streamlined navigation, all powered by a new content management system that provides greater capabilities at a lower cost. Instead of the old department-based layout, information is now grouped by what residents use most: Government, Living in GR, Grow and Thrive, and Explore and Play.

A prominent “I Want To…” menu lets visitors quickly access online information, make payments, report issues, and engage with city programs. The homepage also spotlights frequently used services, such as Make a Payment, Report an Issue, Waste Services, Water and Sewer, Find Parking, and Employment. A robust calendar highlights city events, while news updates keep residents informed about what’s happening in GR.

The redesigned website is live now at grandrapidsmi.gov, inviting the community to explore city services in a more efficient, user-friendly way.