City office and library hours adjust for holidays, refuse collection days to remain same

The city of Grand Rapids provided holiday hours for city offices, libraries and refuse collection.

Most city offices will be closed on Dec. 23 and 24 for the Christmas holiday, along with Dec. 31 for New Year’s Day. City offices will be open Dec. 27-30.

All library locations will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1-2. The West Leonard, Seymour and Yankee Clipper city library branches also will be closed on Dec. 23.

Refuse and recycling collection will remain the same this year with no delays for the holidays.

The city’s yard waste drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth St. SW will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and 31, but will remain open 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the winter season.

More information on city services is online.