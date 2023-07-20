Annual dog swim set for city pool

The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will host a free dog swim event at Richmond Park Pool. The Wag ‘n’ Wade dog swim will close out the 2023 pool season Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event – which will be held at 1101 Richmond St. NW – will feature five 1-hour sessions of open swim for dogs. Small dogs (less than 35 pounds) swim from 11 a.m. – noon, large dogs (more than 35 pounds) can choose from from three sessions: 12:15 – 1:15 p.m., 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., or 2:45 – 3:45 p.m., and a special session for dogs ages eight and older will take place 4 – 5 p.m. Each session can accommodate up to 175 dogs.

Dog owners may enter the zero-depth area to their knees with their pets. The Parks and Recreation Department will provide tennis balls, drinking water for the dogs, and dog waste cleanup bags. Owners need to provide proof of their dogs’ rabies vaccinations and a leash to walk their pets in and out of the pool area. Dogs must be off leash once in the pool area. Towels, paw booties and dog life jackets are also recommended. Local pet vendors will be on site with giveaways, information and additional activities.

Only two dogs per household can be registered. Registration is required and will open July 24 at this link.