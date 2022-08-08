City to celebrate new outdoor fitness court

A collaboration between Priority Health and the city of Grand Rapids is bringing an outdoor fitness center to the city.

The city, Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are hosting a ribbon cutting at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, to celebrate the opening of the new outdoor Priority Health Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park, 2060 Oakfield Ave. SE.

The new court is an open-air wellness center allowing users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. The space can also be used in group or solo settings with local volunteers leading classes for group classes.

Created with adults of all ages in mind, the Fitness Court is adaptable for all fitness levels and aims to help create a user-friendly space for the community to pursue physical activity.

The court works with a coaching system called Fitness Court App that transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness ecosystem. The Fitness Court App is available for iOS and Android and is free for new and solo court users.

The ribbon cutting will be followed by giveaways, a court demonstration and open court use.