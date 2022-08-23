Arbor Circle to cut ribbon on new courtyard

A nonprofit plans to celebrate a newly renovated outdoor space and mural.

Arbor Circle will unveil its rejuvenated courtyard space with a ribbon cutting event at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 1115 Ball Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

The renovations are dedicated to late Arbor Circle staff member Jennifer Bareno and feature a refreshed outdoor space and basketball court mural by local artist Edwin Anderson.

The courtyard, just outside of Arbor Circle’s youth center, The Bridge, is available for all children, youth and families visiting the organization’s Grand Rapids campus and is intended to promote physical and mental wellness.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be led by the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and will be accompanied by brief remarks from Arbor Circle President and CEO Kristin Gietzen. The event is open to the community and will include refreshments provided by Kona Ice.

Renovations to Arbor Circle’s outdoor space were made possible by donations in memory of Bareno, as well as sponsorships from the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce — Creative Industries Rebound Grant, Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens, Jandernoa Foundation, Superior Asphalt and Outback Casual Living & Fence.

Arbor Circle provides mental health counseling, substance use treatment, family development support, adoption and foster care services, prevention programming, and quality child care resources and referral services to people and families in need.