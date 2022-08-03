Pterosaurs take flight in GR

The Grand Rapids Public Museum’s interactive pterosaur exhibit is closing this September.

“Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” at the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) will close Sunday, Sept. 4, after a successful summer run since its opening in March.

The exhibit invites visitors to explore the flying reptiles closely related to dinosaurs and the first back-boned animals to evolve powered flight.

“Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” offers activities such as analyzing bone fragments, exploring dozens of casts of rare fossils, coming face-to-face with life-size models of various species of pterosaur, experimenting with the principles of pterosaur aerodynamics in an virtual wind tunnel and more.

“This is the last chance to see and experience ‘Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs,’” said Kate Kocienski, GRPM’s vice president of marketing and public relations. “This exhibit offers a unique perspective for visitors of all ages to feel as if they’re in the field studying these ancient reptiles.”

“Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” is the largest exhibition on the species in the U.S. and highlights research by scientists and leading paleontologists around the world. It also features casts of rare pterosaur fossils from Italy, Germany, China, the U.S., the U.K. and Brazil.

The pterosaurs exhibit is included with general admission to GRPM. Tickets are available here.