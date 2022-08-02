Holland Museum exhibit pays tribute to local mail

A new exhibit will display the rich history of Holland’s first post office.

The Holland Museum’s newest exhibit, “Greetings from Holland, MI: Origins & Impact of the Local Post Office,” officially will open on Friday, Aug. 12, in the museum lobby, 31 W. 10th St.

The exhibit is curated by the museum’s Summer Intern Council, a team of eight young professionals working this summer across the museum’s departments, and tells the story of the first Holland Post Office, which opened in 1848.

“It has been a joy working with the Summer Intern Council this year,” said Holland Museum Executive Director Ricki Levine. “The new exhibit is a celebration of the historic post office. Visitors will enjoy looking at historic photos and learning the history of this iconic Holland building.”

Holland residents worked to establish the colony’s first post office in the 19th century to communicate with the world and serve the area’s growing population. The postal service was essential for residents, as it was the only way of connecting them to their loved ones.

In 1915, the building became a federal post office that emphasized the city’s continual prosperity. Today, this building continues to serve the community as the Holland Museum.

This exhibit pays homage to those 19th century Hollanders who first initiated the city’s connection to the rest of the world and celebrates the history of the building that became the home of the Holland Museum.