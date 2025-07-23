John Ball Zoo’s vision grows taller

In the rolling hills just west of downtown Grand Rapids, John Ball Zoo is preparing for a bold new chapter—one that will forever change the way visitors connect with wildlife and conservation.

This week, the Zoo announced a landmark $15 million gift from the Bill and Bea Idema Foundation—its single largest philanthropic contribution to date. The donation will fund the creation of a sprawling giraffe habitat, part of an ambitious African expansion project that marks a significant step forward in the Zoo’s 10-Year Master Plan.

Set to open in 2028, the new giraffe space will be the largest animal habitat at John Ball Zoo. Guests will experience a forested path that winds through an immersive African savannah, designed to replicate the giraffes’ native environment.

“We are incredibly honored by this generous gift from the Bill and Bea Idema Foundation, which has been a longtime champion of conservation, education and community enrichment in West Michigan,” said Peter D’Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. “Thank you to the Foundation for its continued support of our commitment to save wildlife and wild places. This expansion will be a powerful symbol of conservation in action, and it will connect children and families with one of our most iconic species in unforgettable ways.”

The exhibit will feature up-close feeding opportunities, expansive viewing areas, and an educational platform where guests can learn more about giraffes, ostriches and other species that share the habitat.

While the giraffe exhibit is a new announcement, the Idema Foundation has been a steadfast supporter of the Zoo’s long-term vision. Their generosity also funded the Zoo’s Idema Funicular and the Idema Forest Realm. With this latest contribution, the Foundation’s total commitment to the Zoo’s “Rising to New Heights” capital campaign now stands at $20 million—including a $5 million lead gift to support another major habitat upgrade announced earlier this year.

That upgrade? A dynamic, state-of-the-art home for North American river otters.

Construction is well underway on the otters’ new 3,200-square-foot habitat, which will triple the size of their current home and offer a deeper, more enriching environment for both animals and guests. Slated to open in 2026 near the front entrance of the Zoo, the exhibit will include an expansive underwater viewing tunnel, shaded dig pits, shallow pools, and even four feeding cannons that simulate the natural foraging behaviors of otters in the wild.

“We are excited to show guests our new otter habitat in 2026, which will give our North American River Otters more space to follow their natural instincts in unique ways,” said Jaime Racalla, animal care supervisor at John Ball Zoo. “This new habitat will educate guests on the importance of clean water and the work we’re doing to save the species of wildlife that call our local waterways home.”

The exhibit is also a model of sustainable design. It is being built to meet Zero Carbon Certification standards, aligning with the Zoo’s broader commitment to environmental responsibility and carbon reduction.

The African expansion, like the otter habitat, is a cornerstone of the Zoo’s 10-Year Master Plan. The plan serves as a roadmap for development through 2035, focusing on enhancing the guest experience, expanding access, and deepening the Zoo’s role as a conservation leader and community resource.

The giraffe habitat will also play a key role in global conservation. As part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, John Ball Zoo will contribute to efforts to protect giraffes, whose populations are shrinking due to habitat loss, poaching and climate change.

The “Rising to New Heights” campaign is the Zoo’s most ambitious fundraising initiative yet. In addition to the giraffe and otter exhibits, the campaign will support essential infrastructure improvements—including a sustainable parking area—and create more ways for the public to engage with the Zoo’s mission.

More information about naming opportunities and how community members can support the campaign will be shared in the coming months.

Founded in 1891, John Ball Zoo has grown into one of West Michigan’s most treasured cultural assets. Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Zoo serves nearly 600,000 guests annually and is guided by core values of conservation, education, community, celebration and compassion.

For more on John Ball Zoo’s Master Plan and its “Rising to New Heights” campaign, visit johnballzoo.org.