Upcoming concerts

Grand Rapids Magazine’s curated list of the area’s top live music performances scheduled for the following week, starting tonight:

DE VOS PERFORMANCE HALL

Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey- Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m. & July 28 at 2 p.m.

VAN ANDEL ARENA

Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell & Nate Smith- Saturday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.

Incubus, Badflower & Paris Jackson- Wednesday Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

MIDTOWN, LISTENING LAWN

Fastball, with special guest Valentiger- Sunday, July 30, 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30)

Indigo Girls- Wednesday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30)

20 MONROE LIVE

Death Grips- Sunday, July 30, 8 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats- Thursday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m.



FREDERIK MEIJER GARDENS

The Revivalists with Band of Horses

Monday, July 31, 6:30 -9:45 PM (Gates open 75 minutes prior to show time)

*The Orville Peck, concert that was scheduled for August 2 at Frederik Meijer Gardens has been canceled.