Traverse City Pit Spitters to open season Wednesday

The Northwoods League is scheduled to begin play next month.

The first pitch to open the Traverse City Pit Spitters’ 2020 season will be thrown at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Turtle Creek Stadium, located at 333 Stadium Drive, Traverse City.

The 2020 season, originally scheduled to begin May 28, will be comprised of six teams, two of which were recently created. The six teams are paired into two divisions, the North Division and the South Division.

“With the approval of the Northwoods League, we’ve created two new teams that will compete with the Pit Spitters this summer,” said Joe Chamberlin, Pit Spitters CEO. “All three teams promise some talented, collegiate-level players. You can bet we’ll bring baseball, fun and quality entertainment that the region is starving for.”

The 2019 champion Pit Spitters and the two new teams, the Great Lakes Resorters and the Northern Michigan Dune Bears, are a part of the North Division. The South Division is made up of the Kalamazoo Growlers, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies and Battle Creek Bombers.

There will be 57 total games at Turtle Creek Stadium. The season will conclude with a three-day playoff schedule Sept. 3-5 to crown the champions of the Michigan pod of the Northwoods League.

Food and beverages will be sold at the Pit Spitters’ ballpark. Four-person tables and suites are on sale, and other tickets will be available later this month.

The Pit Spitters’ championship rings, courtesy of 4Front Credit Union, will go to the first 250 fans on the July 1-2 games. Tickets are limited to 500 fans per game. More tickets may become available as the season progresses.

“Baseball is the best summer-time experience there is,” Chamberlin said. “But to have fun, we’ve got to keep it safe, too. We want our fans and staff safe and healthy, and we have detailed plans to help with any worries.

“We could not be more thrilled to get to entertain our fans here in Traverse City. Baseball is fun. It’s what we do. The community support was fantastic for our first season and acts as inspiration for all the hard work the staff has put in to pull this off.”

The Pit Spitters submitted detailed readiness plans to the league that includes employee protocols, temperature screenings, new sanitation standards, signage to help fans with social distancing and staff training.

The Pit Spitters worked closely with the Grand Traverse County Health Department, Grand Traverse Sheriff and Blair Township to develop the plans.

The schedule for the season can be found on the Pit Spitters’ website.