Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

The fist weekend of the year can be fairly low-key, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are a few happenings and events to get this party started!

Friday, Jan. , 6 – 9 p.m.

Glow it up!

The World of Winter will hold an opening event – “Glow It Up” – at Ah-Nab-Awen-Park, 220 Front Ave NW. This event features a luminary walk, DJ AB, food trucks and fire pits.

The walk will begin at the Singing Tree at south lawn at Grand Rapids Public Museum,272 Pearl St NW, lead around the carousel to Rainbow of Isotopes on the front GRPM lawn and then to Tropical Tundra Projection under Gillett Bridge. It will end in front of Starry Night on the Ah-Nab-Awen Park stage area. This event is one of many during the 2023 World of Winter Festival presented by Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. Learn more by clicking here.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday Experience

Grand Rapids Coffee Roasters, 1111 Godfrey Ave SW, Suite N-190 Dock #1

The Saturday Experience began as a way to give friends and family members a chance to sample coffee and blends and receive feedback. Over time, more and more people showed up until one day the roasters decided to open every Saturday. If you love fresh roasted coffee, it’s worth checking out! Street parking available on Godfrey Ave & additional parking in back at Dock #1.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jim Henson Exhibit

Time is running out to see the Jim Henson Exhibit at the GRAM, 101 Monroe Center St. NW. Various artifacts – including some of the actual Muppets – from Henson’s films and television shows will be on display through Jan. 14. The comprehensive exhibition reveals how Henson and his team brought the puppets to life and delves into his early work, as well. The exhibition chronicles Henson’s rise – from his first television show, Sam and Friends, to his greatest successes – and examines all of the beloved characters that have become a mainstay of popular culture. Read more about it here.

Sunday, January 8, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold Basketball

Grand Rapid Gold will face off against the Maine Celtics at Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St W. The first 500 fans receive a Grand Rapids Gold light saber. May the force be with you! Purchase tickets here.