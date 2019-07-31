The Great Lakes Surf Festival is a day at the beach

A festival coming to the lakeshore is all about “surf culture.”

The Great Lakes Surf Festival will be on Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

The festival is open to a variety of boards sports.

It will feature music and various activities: surfing lessons; wing surfing; foilboarding; paddle races; beach ball boogie; hula dance workshops; yoga; and more.

“The goal of our festival is to bring people together, and most of the water activities will focus on fun for all ages and a safe family atmosphere,” say Joe Bidawid and Tammy Bidawid, co-founders of the festival.

“Imagine a late summer day on an amazing beach, doing what you love and surrounded by so many people from all over the Great Lakes who share the same passion. This is our goal.”

Photo via fb.com