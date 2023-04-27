St. Cecilia welcomes ‘Voice’ artist

Detroit native Joshua Davis already had an entire career behind (and in front of) him when he got a call from “The Voice,” asking him to come on the show. He didn’t even know what it was and wavered before ultimately saying, “yes,” after some encouragement from his wife. He became the first artist to perform an original song on the NBC singing competition program which has been on the air since 2011.

A prolific singer songwriter with a number of albums under his belt – both solo and with the band Steppin’ In It – Davis has more than rubbed elbows with some of the best musicians of our age, he’s shared the stage with the likes of folk legends Pete Seeger and Arlo Guthrie and has sung duets with Sheryl Crow and Adam Levine.

On Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. Davis will visit St. Cecilia Music Center to perform songs from his aptly titled, “The Way Back Home” album With band members Zak Bunce (bass), Mike Lynch (keyboards), Brad Phillips (violin) and Michael Shimmin (drums).

“‘The Way Back Home’ is a very personal look at where I’ve been and who I’ve become,” said Davis of the album he recorded in East Lansing.

“In my 20’s, I felt like a disconnected ghost going town to town performing every night, and it just wasn’t a healthy life. I’ve learned many valuable lessons in how to be a better person, husband and father. Home grows and changes with or without you. If you don’t pull it together, it’ll leave you behind. I feel very reassured to have found stable ground in life and in a career that isn’t necessarily filled with security. The album takes listeners through my own trials and tribulations.”

Special guest, Grand Rapids’ own award-winning folk and Americana artist Ralston Bowles is also scheduled to appear as part of the evening’s program at Royce Auditorium inside St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave NE, Grand Rapid. Purchase tickets here.