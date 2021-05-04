St. Cecilia announces 2021-22 concert season

St. Cecilia Music Center revealed its 2021-22 concert season with hopes of having a live, in-person audience back to Royce Auditorium.

The season, which begins in October and continues through May 2022, will feature more than 15 evenings of performances by jazz, folk and chamber music artists.

“We are thrilled and thankful to begin again in 2021-22 with live concerts featuring most of the artists who were scheduled to appear this past season and had to be sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” St. Cecilia Executive and Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook said. “These great artists are looking forward to getting back out on tour to perform in front of live audiences and to bring music back to concert stages in the U.S. and worldwide. We are looking forward to this new season, especially in light of the inability to host live audiences within our beautiful hall last season. We so missed seeing our loyal supporters and music lovers in person, and we’re looking forward to hosting a year of celebration with live music again at SCMC.”

The season will have three Spectacular Jazz Series events, three Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series performances, six Acoustic Café Folk Series evenings of music and a new jazz festival in February 2022, WinterFest featuring Christian McBride and Friends.

St. Cecilia Music Center Series Concerts planned for the 2021-22 season:

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series

“From Prague to Vienna” – Nov. 18, 2021

“Romantic Perspectives” – Jan. 27, 2022

“The Jazz Effect” – March 31, 2022

Spectacular Jazz Series

Joshua Redman – Jan. 20, 2022

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap – March 10, 2022

Delfeayo Marsaliswith the Uptown Jazz Orchestra – April 14, 2022

SCMC Winterfest Jazz Festival

Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer – Feb. 24, 2022

Christian McBride Trio featuring guest singer Cyrille Aimée – Feb. 25, 2022

Christian McBride and Inside Straight – Feb. 26, 2022

Acoustic Cafe Folk Series

Sam Bush – Oct. 6, 2021

Rodney Crowell – Nov. 12, 2021

Leo Kottke – Nov. 19, 2021

The Milk Carton Kids – Dec. 2, 2021

Watkins Family Hour – Dec. 16, 2021

Shawn Colvin – May 12, 2022

“It was important to us to bring the artists we had booked this past season for the upcoming 2021-22 season,” Holbrook said. “It was such a disappointment to line up such an amazing year, only to have it all canceled due to COVID-19. Recreating that amazing lineup gives us hope for the future.

“We are also thrilled to announce that our new WinterFest Jazz Festival was able to be rescheduled for the same week (one year later) in February with the same lineup of stellar artists to appear with Christian McBride for three nights of world-class music!

For more information, including ticket purchases, visit St. Cecilia’s website or call (616) 459-2224.