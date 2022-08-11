Museum ‘rocks the boat’ for ’80s concert

A South Haven museum is holding a concert featuring rock band The 1985.

The Michigan Maritime Museum is hosting its first annual Rock the Boat concert from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on the Patrick Allkins & Jan Frizzo Family Event Lawn on the museum’s campus, 260 Dyckman Ave. in South Haven.

Rock The Boat will feature cover band The 1985 playing the biggest rock and pop hits from the 1980s. The South Bend, Indiana-based band has become well known for its audacious ‘80s costumes and high-energy performances.

“We knew The 1985 could bring the right energy to help us make this event a massive celebration,” said Patti Montgomery Reinert, the museum’s executive director. “Since we are an organization committed to preserving historical events, it seemed fitting to celebrate with a band that is focused on a fun and historical decade in music history as well.”

Rock The Boat also will feature food from the Wood, Stock and Grill food truck and a cash bar offering wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages.

All proceeds from the event will help the museum with Phase 2 of its Launching a Legacy campaign, which will further develop the museum’s campus with improvements to the waterfront boardwalk and docks, restoration of the historic Jensen property and the construction of a new lookout tower building.

“This is a chance for us to come together in a night of fun, food, music and dancing to celebrate what we’ve achieved and look forward to what’s next,” Reinert said. “This is just the first occurrence of what we hope will become a highly anticipated annual event. We have some really big ideas for what it could continue to evolve into in the coming years.”

VIP tickets for the event are sold out, but attendees can still purchase concert lawn and table tickets here.