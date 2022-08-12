Monroe Center businesses to congregate for block party

A business block party will bring wine tastings and outdoor games to downtown Grand Rapids.

Monroe Center businesses are coming together from 12-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, to host a block party on Monroe Center Street NW between Ionia and Division avenues.

The event is free, encouraging the community to gather and socialize alongside local businesses. The block party will have outdoor games and live music from 5-7 p.m.

House of Wine wine bar and Brick & Porter pub will host a Michigan Winemakers Showcase from 3-9 p.m., featuring representatives from dozens of Michigan wineries, including Chateau Grand Traverse, bigLITTLE, Mawby and Brengman Brothers. Each winery will sell different beverages by the taste and glass. Guests are welcome to take the wine with them onto the street where tables and chairs will be open for seating.

Retail shops and restaurants like Bravo LT, Oh Hello, Courage & Soar, Gazelle Sports and Monsoon GR will participate with events, discounts and sidewalk sales.