LowellArts finalizes plans for virtual Fallasburg Arts Festival

LowellArts Fallasburg Virtual Arts Festival 2020 will begin Sept. 19 and will include links to explore artworks, music, children’s creations, craft demonstrations and more.

There will be over 100 artists who will be represented on an online, interactive map. Each artist will have their own virtual booth, and it will have more information about each artist and images of their artwork. There will be additional links to the artists’ website for visitors who are interested in purchasing their artwork with 100% of the proceeds going to the artists.

There will be live music played on Sept. 19 and 20, and it will be available for free to online visitors. There also will be a limited number of tickets sold to visitors who would like to experience live music in-person.

The festival will have three shows with multiple groups performing at each show, which will be held at a new outdoor performance venue in Lowell, Camp Clear Sky. The Sept. 19 shows will take place from noon-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m., and the Sept. 20 shows are scheduled from noon-4 p.m. Ticket prices will be announced soon.

The festival will have fine craft demonstrations for children to create a “character” pumpkin and have a photo of their creation on the LowellArts’ website as part of the virtual event. Pumpkins will be available free of charge at the LowellArts Gallery, located at 223 W. Main St., beginning Aug. 29.

Food booths will be represented on the interactive map.

The annual quilt raffle will return. This year’s quilt, “Blue Lagoon,” was created by Dawn Ysseldyke and is now on display to view in-person at the gallery.

Raffle tickets for the quilt will be available for purchase soon and will be available through festival weekend. The winning ticket ceremony will be live streamed at 5 p.m. Sept. 20.

For more information, visit the LowellArts website.