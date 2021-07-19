Local music prepares for a rebound

Over the past year, local music venues and concert halls have been accumulating dust. While the music and performance arts industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 outbreak, many local artists and musicians are channeling their creative juices into new projects. From writing more music to organizing virtual shows, these musicians have zeroed in on ways to continue honing their craft and finding artistic release despite the lack of live performances.

With a rebound on the horizon, many local musicians are eager to resume live shows and begin touring in support of albums they recorded during the pandemic and have released

this year.

Click on the links below to see how some local musicians dealt with the pandemic and what is on the horizon now that state is fully open.

Lipsitck Jodi realigns around new sound

Chronicling music during a pandemic

Switching gears, but not losing momentum (Posting Wednesday)

Music is the only option (Posting Thursday)

This story can be found in the July/August 2021 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.