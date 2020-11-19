Historical holiday tours returning to Lakeshore Museum Center

The Hackley and Hume Historic Sites at the Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon soon will transform for the museum’s annual holiday tours.

“We’re so excited to continue the tradition this year,” said Erin Schmitz, program manager. “Despite how different 2020 has been, we are thrilled to bring back holiday tours that families have come to know and love.”

The event will occur several times between Dec. 5 and Dec. 30. The 45-minute guided tour will take participants through the Hackley and Hume houses, which were recently decorated for the holidays by several local organizations and community members. Tour guides will discuss the history of many holiday traditions while guests enjoy the sites. In addition to touring the homes, Perry’s Pines will be selling trees during the sessions.

Admission to the tours is free for members of the Hackley and Hume sites. For nonmembers, tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for those 65 and older and $5 for children aged 2-12. For more information, visit lakeshoremuseum.org.

2020 holiday tour schedule

Event hours are from 2-7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Saturday, Dec. 19

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Wednesday, Dec. 30