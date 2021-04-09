Hastings rolls out full summer of live entertainment

Hastings Live will return this summer with events held at different downtown locations to maintain social distance guidelines.
The events include Hastings City Band, a series of community concerts, Fridays at the Fountain, Friday Night Features, Hastings Live at Summerfest and Playing at the Plaza.
“We are thrilled to be hosting Hastings Live again,” said Thornapple Arts Council Executive Director Megan Lavell. “We’re making safety our first priority as we move forward with our 2021 programming. We know this season is going to feel different than years past, and we appreciate everyone following the safety protocols to keep the community safe and keep the program going all summer.”
“We have been working with the Barry-Eaton Health Department, Hastings City Police and the Hastings Department of Public Services to safely plan the upcoming Hastings Live season,” said Hastings Downtown Development Director Dan King. “Please stay tuned to local medial sources and social media for updates as the season draws closer.”
Playing at the Plaza, Friday Night Features, community concerts and Hastings Live at Summerfest will be held at Thornapple Plaza, 301 E. State St. in Hastings. The Fridays at the Fountain event will be held on the lawn of the Barry County Courthouse, 220 W. State St.
Additionally, there will be a downtown sculpture tour with new sculptures installed on April 27.
The 2021 performance lineup:
Friday Night Features concerts will start at 7:30 p.m.
- June 18 – Simply Queen
- June 25 – Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band
- July 2 – Denise Davis
- July 9 – Arena Rock
- July 16 – Jake Kershaw
- July 23 – Roosevelt Diggs
- July 30 – Brian Randall Band
- Aug. 6 – The Insiders
- Aug. 13 – The Army Band
- Aug. 20 – The Accidentals
Hastings City Band is made up of members area high-school-aged students and up. They will perform on Wednesdays starting at 7:30 p.m. The dates are:
- June 2
- June 9
- June 16
- June 23
- June 30
Community concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays:
- July 7 – Out of Favor Boys
- July 14 – Thornapple Jazz Orchestra
- July 21 – Gooder ‘n Grits
- July 28 – Geez Louise
- Aug. 4 – Allie Garland and Awesome Sauce
- Aug. 11 – Jesse Cline
- Aug. 18 – Grumpy Old Men
- Aug. 25 – An Dro
Fridays at the Fountain will start at noon, weather permitting, on the Barry County Courthouse lawn.
- June 18 – Gary Niemensky
- June 25 – Chuck Whiting Jr.
- July 2 – Ellie Youngs
- July 9 – Susan Harrison
- July 16 – Daves (at 7 p.m.)
- July 23 – Hastings Heartbeat
- July 30 – Kilkenny Corkers
- Aug. 6 – Community Music School
- Aug. 13 – Dede and the Dreamers
Playing at the Plaza children’s entertainment series is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursdays:
- June 17 – Brianna Harm
- June 24 – Ben Jammin
- July 1 – Kalamazoo Exotic Animals
- July 8 – Drumming with Dede
- July 15 – Tunes and Tales with Trisha
- July 22 – Palamazoo
- Aug. 5 – Stormy the Magician
- Aug. 12 – Mime Rob Reider
Hastings Live at Summerfest concerts will be held on the Friday and Saturday of the last full weekend in August.
Friday, Aug. 27
- 4-5:15 p.m., Crooked Root
- 5:45-7 p.m., Zion Lion
- 7:30-9 p.m., Crush
Saturday, Aug. 28
- 2-3 p.m., Brother Adams
- 3:30-5 p.m., Silent Bark
- 5:30-7 p.m., Toppermost
- 7:30-9 p.m., Aeroforce
Expressions Dance Studio will perform in between sets.
“After a year-long void of many activities that we once took for granted, bringing back Hastings Live performances will be a breath of fresh air,” said King.
“We know people want to get back to the concerts, and we appreciate the support of the community in moving forward this season,” said Lavell. “We’re going to have a great series in 2021.”
All events are free. Some, however, may be ticketed to limit audience sizes. For more information, visit the city of Hastings and Thornapple Arts Council websites or the city of Hastings and Hastings Live Facebook pages.
