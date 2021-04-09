Hastings rolls out full summer of live entertainment

Hastings Live will return this summer with events held at different downtown locations to maintain social distance guidelines.

The events include Hastings City Band, a series of community concerts, Fridays at the Fountain, Friday Night Features, Hastings Live at Summerfest and Playing at the Plaza.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Hastings Live again,” said Thornapple Arts Council Executive Director Megan Lavell. “We’re making safety our first priority as we move forward with our 2021 programming. We know this season is going to feel different than years past, and we appreciate everyone following the safety protocols to keep the community safe and keep the program going all summer.”

“We have been working with the Barry-Eaton Health Department, Hastings City Police and the Hastings Department of Public Services to safely plan the upcoming Hastings Live season,” said Hastings Downtown Development Director Dan King. “Please stay tuned to local medial sources and social media for updates as the season draws closer.”

Playing at the Plaza, Friday Night Features, community concerts and Hastings Live at Summerfest will be held at Thornapple Plaza, 301 E. State St. in Hastings. The Fridays at the Fountain event will be held on the lawn of the Barry County Courthouse, 220 W. State St.

Additionally, there will be a downtown sculpture tour with new sculptures installed on April 27.

The 2021 performance lineup:

Friday Night Features concerts will start at 7:30 p.m.

June 18 – Simply Queen

June 25 – Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band

July 2 – Denise Davis

July 9 – Arena Rock

July 16 – Jake Kershaw

July 23 – Roosevelt Diggs

July 30 – Brian Randall Band

Aug. 6 – The Insiders

Aug. 13 – The Army Band

Aug. 20 – The Accidentals

Hastings City Band is made up of members area high-school-aged students and up. They will perform on Wednesdays starting at 7:30 p.m. The dates are:

June 2

June 9

June 16

June 23

June 30

Community concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays:

July 7 – Out of Favor Boys

July 14 – Thornapple Jazz Orchestra

July 21 – Gooder ‘n Grits

July 28 – Geez Louise

Aug. 4 – Allie Garland and Awesome Sauce

Aug. 11 – Jesse Cline

Aug. 18 – Grumpy Old Men

Aug. 25 – An Dro

Fridays at the Fountain will start at noon, weather permitting, on the Barry County Courthouse lawn.

June 18 – Gary Niemensky

June 25 – Chuck Whiting Jr.

July 2 – Ellie Youngs

July 9 – Susan Harrison

July 16 – Daves (at 7 p.m.)

July 23 – Hastings Heartbeat

July 30 – Kilkenny Corkers

Aug. 6 – Community Music School

Aug. 13 – Dede and the Dreamers

Playing at the Plaza children’s entertainment series is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursdays:

June 17 – Brianna Harm

June 24 – Ben Jammin

July 1 – Kalamazoo Exotic Animals

July 8 – Drumming with Dede

July 15 – Tunes and Tales with Trisha

July 22 – Palamazoo

Aug. 5 – Stormy the Magician

Aug. 12 – Mime Rob Reider

Hastings Live at Summerfest concerts will be held on the Friday and Saturday of the last full weekend in August.

Friday, Aug. 27

4-5:15 p.m., Crooked Root

5:45-7 p.m., Zion Lion

7:30-9 p.m., Crush

Saturday, Aug. 28

2-3 p.m., Brother Adams

3:30-5 p.m., Silent Bark

5:30-7 p.m., Toppermost

7:30-9 p.m., Aeroforce

Expressions Dance Studio will perform in between sets.

“After a year-long void of many activities that we once took for granted, bringing back Hastings Live performances will be a breath of fresh air,” said King.

“We know people want to get back to the concerts, and we appreciate the support of the community in moving forward this season,” said Lavell. “We’re going to have a great series in 2021.”

All events are free. Some, however, may be ticketed to limit audience sizes. For more information, visit the city of Hastings and Thornapple Arts Council websites or the city of Hastings and Hastings Live Facebook pages.