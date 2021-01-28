Griffins fans can order cardboard cutouts of themselves

Grand Rapids Griffins fans will be able to go to hockey games without being in the arena.

Fans can purchase cutouts of themselves or their pets, and they will make appearances in the seats of Van Andel Arena during Griffins AHLTV home game broadcasts and the team’s social media channels.

Fans’ cutouts will join the likes of Griffins greats Jeff “Faux-ggan” and Martin “Fake,” along with Terri “DeBoard” and Bill “Stiffen” from WOOD TV 8, “Pic” LaFave from WZZM TV 13, and Deanna “False-one” from Fox 17.

Cutouts can be purchased for $50 each, and the orders will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Griffins Youth Foundation.

During the season, cutout buyers will receive links to video clips and photos of fan cutout sections. After the season, fans can pick up their cutout from Van Andel Arena for free or choose to have it shipped to them for $25.

Fans can watch Griffins games via a subscription to AHLTV for $34.99 for all 30 games or tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM and follow the team’s social media channels. Information for Griffins season ticket members is available at griffinshockey.com.