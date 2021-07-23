Great Lakes Music announces lineup for fourth annual camp

Great Lakes Music will be hosting its four-day acoustic music symposium from Oct. 7-10 at Camp Blodgett, 10451 Lakeshore Drive in West Olive.

“We are so excited to be able to host this year’s camp and on top of it, to be able to offer the level of instruction we have this year,” Great Lakes Music Executive Director Jason Wheeler

said. “It’s going to be an incredible camp this fall, and it wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for our supporters, sponsors and music community.”

The symposium will feature acoustic music instructors who will offer workshops, lessons and host concerts in bluegrass, old-time, swing, folk and Americana styles.

There will be guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, vocal and songwriting instruction from musicians such as Don Julin, Darol Anger, Bruce Molsky, Betse Ellis, Joe K. Walsh, Mike Compton, Stash Wyslouch, Wheeler, Clarke Wyatt, Bill Evans, Hayes Griffin, Evie Ladin, Joe Newberry, Zoe Guigueno, Kevin Gills and Bruce Ling.

In addition to music, the camp will offer a youth scholarship program, VIP reception, private concerts for campers, organic and locally grown food, hiking and beach activities.

At the end of the camp, Great Lakes Music Camp will offer campers an “ensemble track” that concludes with group performances. They will be recorded and offered to the campers as they leave.

“We’ve expanded our workshops to include vocal courses, a podcast component and a larger youth scholarship program to help reduce or eliminate barriers youth would have to this level of experience and instruction,” Wheeler said. “All this was done in an effort to expand our audience and be known as an accessible resource for traditional arts.”

Registration is available for the public with various packages at Great Lakes Music Camp’s website. There is a refundable deposit to reserve space at this year’s camp.