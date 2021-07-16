GRAM announces lineup for GRAM on the Green concert series

The Grand Rapids Art Museum released the lineup for its free outdoor concert series, GRAM on the Green with WYCE 88.1 FM, which takes place from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday evenings July 29 through Aug. 12 at 101 Monroe Center NW.

“We’re thrilled for free summer concerts to return to the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s terrace this summer,” said Elizabeth Payne, GRAM communications manager. “GRAM on the Green with WYCE 88.1 FM is part of the museum’s ongoing commitment to provide free and accessible experiences for our community year-round.”

The 12th annual event will include live music, food trucks, art-making activities and a cash bar. Admission to the museum will be free during GRAM on the Green evenings as part of Meijer Free Thursday Nights.

“WYCE is excited for the return of GRAM on the Green,” WYCE station manager Jess Martin said. “The lineup this year reflects not only the diversity of the music scene here in Grand Rapids but across Michigan. We can’t wait to see everyone at the shows this summer.”

GRAM on the Green 2021 lineup: