Gov’t Mule to perform in Grand Rapids

An American rock band will make a stop in Grand Rapids this spring.

Gov’t Mule will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 17, at GLC Live at 20 Monroe, 11 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

The four-member band consists of Warren Haynes (vocals, guitar), Matt Abts (drums), Danny Louis (keyboards, guitar and backing vocals), and Jorgen Carlsson (bass).

Haynes also is a Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter and producer.

Along with rock, the band performs other genres such as R&B, jam, funk and jazz. Gov’t Mule will begin its tour on April 6.

The band recently released a new album called “Heavy Load Blues,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart. It is the band’s third album that was No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

