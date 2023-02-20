Feel the heat with Hadestown

Broadway Grand Rapids is ecstatic to announce that Hadestown, the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season, will play at DeVos Performance Hall from May 9-14, 2023.

Hadestown was the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The highly acclaimed show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for the ages. Drawing from two mythic tales: Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.

A song can change your fate on this literal hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Beguiling melodies and poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is haunting and hopeful; a theatrical experience not to be missed.

The two hour and 30 minute show is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Purchase tickets here or at the Broadway Grand Rapids box office located at 122 Lyon St NW. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 616-235-6285.