A West Michigan doctor is sharing her story in a book.

Dr. Tabatha Barber-Duell is an OB/GYN and surgeon.

She has been practicing at North Ottawa Medical Group Women’s Health in Grand Haven for eight years.

In addition to being a doctor, Barber-Duell, a Manistee native, is an author and released a book this year: “From White Trash to White Coat: The Birth of Catherine’s Purpose.”

The book tells her journey from teen mom to doctor.

Her story is told through a fictional character, Catherine Jansen, who’s a teenage mother and a high school dropout.

She “overcomes her obstacles” to eventually attend the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, complete her residency at Ingham Regional Center in Lansing and become an OB/GYN — helping other women “rise above similar situations.”

“I hope my book helps other women find their inner strength and make them feel empowered enough to pursue their dreams,” Barber-Duell said.

“I want them to realize they have options, and the choices they make will determine the path they end up on.”

“From White Trash to White Coat: The Birth of Catherine’s Purpose” is available online.

