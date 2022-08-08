Circle Theatre brings comedy, romance in ‘On Golden Pond’

A local theater is opening a classic comedic drama this week.

“On Golden Pond” is playing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 11-13, at Circle Theatre, 1703 Robinson Road SE in East Grand Rapids.

This family-friendly show is directed by Carrie McNulty and takes place on the theater’s main stage. The classic love story originally was written for theatrical performance in 1979 by Earnest Thompson and later adapted into a 1981 screenplay.

“On Golden Pond” tells the tale of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who have spent 48 summers on Golden Pond until a visit by their daughter Chelsea and her fiancé Billy Ray leaves them with a teenage boy named Billy Ray Jr. The boy quickly becomes the grandchild they longed for, and together they learn lessons on modern teenage life.

Tickets start at $26 and are available here.

Subsequent performances will be on Aug. 17-21 and Aug. 24-27.